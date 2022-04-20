NASA Finds Debris Of Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander On Moon

Washington: US space agency NASA has found the debris of Chandrayaan 2's lander, Vikram, on the lunar surface, the agency tweeted late on Monday with images.

The image (tweeted by NASA) shows the Vikram Lander impact point and associated debris field.

"The Chandrayaan2 Vikram lander has been found by our NASAMoon mission, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter." NASA said in a tweet.

The lander had lost contact shortly before the scheduled attempt to soft-land on the moon on September 7. The lander, which was on its course till the approaching nearly 2.1 km from the floor of the Moon, failed as the ground stations lost its control and the mission received a serious setback.

"Despite the loss, getting that close to the surface was an amazing achievement', NASA said in a statement.

UNI