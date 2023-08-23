NASA, ESA congratulate India on success of Chandrayaan-3 mission

New Delhi: Space agencies of the US, the UK and Europe have congratulated the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.



The Chandrayaan-3 mission, led by scientists at ISRO, made history on Wednesday after India became the first nation in the world to land near the South Pole of the moon.India also became the fourth nation to make a soft landing on the moon after the erstwhile USSR, the US, and China.



The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.





"Congratulations ISRO on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission!" Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)



"History made! Congratulations to ISRO," added the UK Space Agency.



The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).



With the landing, a major portion of the Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission has been realised. The remaining portion is the moon rover rolling down from the lander, moving around and doing the programmed experiments.



"Incredible! Congratulations to ISRO, Chandrayaan_3, and to all the people of India!!," European Space Agency (ESA) Director General Josef Aschbacher said on X.



"What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body," he added.







Emphasising ESA's support in the process, he said the agency "is learning great lessons and providing crucial expertise". —IANS