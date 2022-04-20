NASA celebrates 50th anniversary of first US spacewalk

Washington: Famous Hollywood actor Jon Cryer has given his voice to a new NASA film celebrating 50th anniversary of the first spacewalk by a US astronaut. On June 3, 1965, NASA astronaut Ed White became the first American to walk in space. NASA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the US' first extravehicular activity (EVA) -- better known as a spacewalk -- through a number of commemorative features. On June 1, NASA will premiere a documentary narrated by actor Jon on the history and future of humans working on a tether in space. The film titled "Suit Up" will be aired on NASA Television and can be seen on the US space agency's website and YouTube account. The documentary features interviews with NASA Administrator and astronaut Charles Bolden, NASA Deputy Administrator and spacesuit designer Dava Newman, as well as other astronauts, engineers, technicians, managers and luminaries of spacewalk history. They will share their personal stories that cover the full EVA experience -- from spacesuit manufacturing to spacewalk maneuvering -- all brought to life through historical and HD footage. IANS