NASA Announces First All-Female Spacewalk

Washington: Two women--Anne McClain and Christina Koch are set to create history as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that that if all goes according to plan, then astronauts aboard the International Space Station will conduct the first all-female spacewalk on March 29.

The two women will venture out together about 240 miles above Earth and make history. Adding to the significance of their mission, the spacewalk will take during Women's History Month.

NASA spokeswoman Stephanie Schierholz on Thursday pointed to the fact that women would be at the controls as well. Mary Lawrence will serve as lead flight director, and Jackie Kagey will be the lead spacewalk flight controller. She also revealed, "These spacewalks were originally scheduled to take place in the fall — they are to upgrade batteries on the space station." McClain is also slated to perform a spacewalk with astronaut Nick Hague on March 22.

"Of course, assignments and schedules could always change," Schierholz added.

Both McClain and Koch were members of NASA's 2013 astronaut class, half of which was made up of women. McClain, a major in the US Army and a pilot, "wanted to be an astronaut from the time I was 3 or 4 years old," she said in a 2015 NASA video interview. "I remember telling my mom at that time, and I never deviated from what I wanted to be. Something about exploration has fascinated me from a young age." McClain is currently aboard the ISS, where she is accompanied by an adorable Earth plush toy.

Koch, an electrical engineer, will join her March 14 in what will be her first space flight, according to NASA. Space is just the latest exciting frontier Koch has conquered: Her work has taken her on expeditions to the South Pole and the Arctic. UNI