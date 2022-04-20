NASA's Curiosity Rover Marks 5 Years Of Mars Exploration

Washington: NASA's Curiosity rover which found evidence that ancient Mars had the right conditions to support microbial life has marked five years of exploring the red planet.

Curiosity, which landed near Mount Sharp five years ago, is examining clues on that mountain about long-ago lakes on Mars.

On August 5, 2012, the mission team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, exalted at radio confirmation and first images from Curiosity after the rover's touchdown using a new "sky crane" landing method. Transmissions at the speed of light took nearly 14 minutes to travel from Mars to Earth, which that day were about 248 million kilometres apart, NASA said. Those first images included a view of Mount Sharp. The mission accomplished its main goal in less than a year, before reaching the mountain.

It determined that an ancient lake environment on this part of Mars offered the conditions needed for life - fresh water, other key chemical ingredients and an energy source. On Mount Sharp since 2014, Curiosity has examined environments where both water and wind have left their marks.

Having studied more than 600 vertical feet of rock with signs of lakes and later groundwater, Curiosity's international science team concluded that habitable conditions lasted for at least millions of years. With higher destinations ahead, Curiosity will continue exploring how this habitable world changed through time, NASA said.