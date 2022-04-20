Narrow Escape For Uttarkashi DM, SP As Boulders Fall On Their Vehicle

Dehradun: Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan and SP Dadan Pal had a narrow escape when boulders from a landslide fell on their vehicle when they were returning after an inspection of the rain-hit areas of Yamunotri.

The incident occurred yesterday evening in the Ojri-Dabarkot area, Chauhan told PTI over the phone.

"Three-four boulders fell on our vehicle. However, we got out immediately. We are unharmed by the grace of God," the DM said.

Chauhan was accompanied by Uttarkashi SP Pal and SHO, Barkot, when the incident occurred, the DM said. Ojri-Dabarkot area in Uttarkashi district is known for the occurrence of landslides during the monsoon.

The officials were returning from the rain-hit areas of Yamunotri where swollen waters of the Yamuna had damaged portions of a steel guarder bridge in the early hours yesterday.

Overflowing waters of the river damaged about 30 metres of the trek route to Yamunotri near Ram temple and two rooms of Kali Kamli Dharamshala besides washing out 8 makeshift stalls selling puja items and four 'dhabas'. The pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine continues uninterrupted with an alternative trek route and another bridge on way to the temple, Chauhan said. PTI