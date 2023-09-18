Narmada bridge closed, NDRF rescues 105 people in Gujarat's Bharuch

Bharuch: As heavy rainfall continued to batter Gujarat, the situation in Bharuch district has become challenging, leading to several road closures, including the Narmada bridge, and rescue operations that have helped save 105 people by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The district administration declared the closure of the Narmada bridge over the river Narmada due to severe waterlogging on Monday. Commuters have been advised by the district collector's office to use National Highway 48 for travel between Bharuch and Ankleshwar.

In Ankleshwar, additional road closures have been announced, affecting local travel: Closure of the Amratpura approach road, Closure of the Juna Chhapra - Juna Kasiya NH road, Closure of the Ankleshwar Dudhiya mandir to Old NH road.

Furthermore, three other roads have been declared shut: Umalla - Asha - Panetha road, Bharuch - Shuklatirth - Zanor road and Tothidara - Tarsali road.

The NDRF has been actively involved in rescue efforts, saving 105 people stranded in low-lying areas of Bharuch district, specifically in Nikora Village. The collaborative operation between NDRF and civil administration relocated the stranded individuals to safety.

Meanwhile, the administration in the Narmada district has ordered the closure of schools and colleges on September 18 due to reports of flooding in many villages following the release of water from the Narmada Dam.

The situation remains grim as ten major dams, including Ukai, Damanganga, Kadana, and Bhadar, are nearing their overflowing marks.

Gujarat has already received nearly 90.8 per cent of its average annual rainfall with Kutch and Saurashtra recording 137 per cent and 111 per cent rainfall, respectively.

The regions of south, east-central, and north Gujarat have reported 85 per cent, 83 per cent, and 76 per cent of their average rainfall, as per data from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The release of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD), which reached its full reservoir level of 138.68 meters, has exacerbated flooding in low-lying areas of the Narmada district.

