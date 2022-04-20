Narlikar Calls For Inculcating Scientific Spirit Among Kids

Kolkata: Renowned scientist Jayant Vishnu Narlikar on Saturday advocated inculcating scientific spirit among school children, saying their interests should be created in science by changing the teaching method.

Narlikar, a renowned astro-physicist, also called for building up a science movement across the country to help in moulding a scientific temperament which can only take the fruits of new scientific discoveries to the people. The Padma Vibhushan recipient was addressing a national conference, "Integrating Science with Society" at Jadavpur University. More than 30 scientists of international repute from various institutes of the country are attending the conference organised by 'Breakthrough Science Society', a voluntary body committed to propagate science and scientific outlook. Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das in his inaugural address of the meet said scientific reasoning-based education can help the country come out of the present crisis. Das referred to "the dialectics between science and society" and called for extending the fruits of science and technology for the welfare of people and not for destruction of society. He called upon social scientists, science researchers and academicians to work in tandem for building scientific temperament among the greater society and not merely confining among students and teachers.

Science education and policy should be people-centric, the academician said. Speakers Prof S G Dani, Prof G Nagarjuna and Dr Liaquat Ali delivered lectures on various topics in the first session of the two-day conference.