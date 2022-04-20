Narinder Batra wins Capital Foundation National Award 2020

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra was on Sunday awarded with the Capital Foundation National Award 2020. Batra has been recognised for his contribution spread across four decades in the field of sports.

Congratulating Batra, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said: "Given his role in professionalising sports administration in India and his dedication towards the upliftment of all sports, it is a much deserved recognition."

"Indian hockey has also benefited under his earlier leadership as Hockey India president with him dedicating more than three decades of his life towards creating a new path for the sport with his popular initiatives that have helped in reviving the sport and has resulted in India truly embracing the hockey revolution," he added.

Batra was himself a former hockey player during his youth. However, his major involvement with sport came after he started his administrative journey by becoming the president of the Jammu & Kashmir Hockey Association in 1997, a position he held till 2011.

He was also the treasurer of the Delhi & District Cricket Association between 2005 and 2013, and also went on to become the secretary general of Hockey India after its inception, and also served as its president from 2014-2016.

In November 2016, he became the first and the only Indian to lead the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as its president. In June 2019, Batra was also elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after being among the 15 out of 207 NOC members of the IOC to get nominated for the post.

