Nargis Fakhri to romance John Abraham in Hera Pheri 3

Since David Dhawan�s Main Tera Hero in 2014, Nargis Fakhri has seen a drought of offers from Bollywood. Barring her item number in Salman Khan-starrer Kick, Nargis wasn�t seen in any other film. She now plays the leading lady opposite John Abraham in the third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise. Oddly, none of her films have been solo leads. Says our source, �Rockstar saw her debuting in 2011 as Ranbir Kapoor�s love interest, but the film also had Aditi Rao Hydari in an important role. She had no releases in 2012. In 2013, she did a guest appearance in Madras Cafe. In Main Tera Hero, Ileana D�cruz played the parallel lead. All in all, in four years, the actress has just four films to her name. In times when actresses have three to four films in one year!� Neeraj Vora�s HP3 might give her career the required lease of life. But there is a hitch even here. The hunt is on for another lead actress to play a role opposite Abhishek. Her no-solo run continues