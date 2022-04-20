Nargis Fakhri to play Sangeeta Bijlani?

New Delhi: 'Rockstar' stunner Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer 'Main Tera Hero' along with Ileana D'Cruz. The leggy lass has often been spotted at various fashion duos and special movie screenings too. Jacqueline Fernandez as Sangeeta Bijlani in Azharuddin biopic? After sizzling up Instagram with her hot pictures, latest reports suggest that Nargis might be seen playing actress Sangeeta Bijalni's role in former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin biopic. Reports further indicate that although nothing has been finalised as yet, but Nargis is seen as a possible fit for this role. The film will see Emraan Hashmi enact Azhar's role on-screen with Prach Desai playing his first wife. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan's name was floating around for playing Sangeeta on reel.