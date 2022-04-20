Mumbai: Actress Nargis Fakhri is yearning to go on a long vacation. The �Rockstar� actress took to micro-blogging website Twitter to share her thoughts with her fans and followers. �I just need a 3 month vacation what's wrong with that,� Nargis tweeted on Monday. On the big screen, Nargis was last seen in David Dhawan's �Main Tera Hero� starring opposite actor Varun Dhawan and Ileana D'Cruz. IANS
Nargis Fakhri needs a break
April20/ 2022
