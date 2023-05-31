Nargis Fakhri begins shooting for her next project in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Actor Nargis Fakhri has commenced shooting for her next project.

The yet-to-be-announced project went on floors recently in Varanasi.

On Wednesday, treating her fans with glimpses of her exciting new journey, Nargis posted Instagram stories from the shoot location.

She captioned the first picture, "Waiting for the next shoot.", where the 'Madras Cafe' actor can be seen relaxing in a camp.

She also posted a video from the streets of Varanasi and wrote, "#shootlife @3:41."

In another story, she shared a picture of graffiti from the streets of Varanasi. "I love all of these beautiful murals", she wrote.

On Saturday, the 'Rockstar' actor shared a post about her vacation in Italy. She captioned it, "Summer is here. Let's Go!"

She made her debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 2011's blockbuster 'Rockstar', and went on to do films like 'Madras Cafe', 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero', 'Main Tera Hero', 'Kick', 'Housefull 3'. She also made her debut in the Hollywood industry in an action comedy film, 'Spy'.

The actor was also in the conversation for a web show and her next Hindi film will be announced soon. In an earlier interview, the actress said she is open to doing web shows too if the content is interesting.

Recently, she was featured in a music video titled 'Fayaah Fayaah' alongside singer Guru Randhawa. Nargis also shared her experience working on the music video.

"Filming a music video and that too with such a fun theme was undoubtedly an exciting ride. Guru is such a cool person to be around that it made the shoot really enjoyable. Since this is my first ever music video with Guru, it is a brand new experience for me and was surely an unforgettable one," she shared. (ANI)