Naresh Bansal Praises Modi Government On Completion Of 1 Year

Dehradun: Uttrakhand Cabinet rank holder Naresh Bansal has said that the tenure of one year of the second term of the Modi government at the centre has been a golden one for the country. Naresh Bansal who is the Vice President of the 20 Point Implementation programme said that the second tenure of Narendra Modi has seen the execution of many great plans and scheme for the betterment of the common people. He congratulated the PM as well as all the ministers for the people centric policies. Bansal said that since 2014, PM Modi had given the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. PM Modi delivered what he promised without any bias. For the past 6 years, he did not take a single leave and worked continuously. It is due to this that the whole world now today looks at India with awe. Bansal said that the first year of the second tenure would be known for many historic decisions such as abrogation of article 370, ending 35A, banning Triple Talaq providing citizenship to the people who have been persecuted in the neighbouring countries, successfully solving the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and modernisation of the Indian Army. He said that all these works were being done in a cogent manner and in between the Corona crisis struck the world. But Prime Minister Modi has dealt with both the Corona and the economic crisis in a very dedicated manner. The Prime Minister has given Rs 20 Lakh Crore economic package to the country so as to make the people self-reliant. The Prime Minister has asked the Indians for a local and vocal India which would strengthen our economic policy. Naresh Bansal said that Prime Minister Modi decided to impose the lock down at the correct time due to which there are very few number of cases. Such farsighted decisions have led to saving of lakhs of lives. He thanked Prime Minister Modi for providing leadership to the people in the time of crisis. Bansal also praised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for fighting Corona like a true warrior.