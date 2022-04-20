Narendra Modi To Be Chief PM, Amit Shah To Be Working PM

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a "vital" rejig of working roles between them, Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi will be Chief PM or Mookhya Pradhan Mantri and Home Minister Amit Shah will be Working PM or Karyakaree Pradhan Mantri enabling both of them to assume more important "national" roles for themselves as they are far more capable than what they are now as being assessed by the country's Big Brothers who never come out and yet are the real Crowning Glory behind the country's COO, CEO, CSO, CNO...Unknown, they are stoutly claimed to be the real astute assessors of those posts and their assessments since decades are bang right with no slip shod of any kind.

It is they who have assessed Modi is apt for India, world, globe justifying global CEO cum COO post for himself while Shah is abs befitting as current India's CSO+CNO. Also, as Chief Executioner. Thus there needs to bea jugglery of roles among them with some more additions in more extended roles among Nitin JayRam Gadkari, Prakash Javdekar, Harsh Vardhan, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitaraman, Sadanand Gowda, Piyush Goyal as they have already overdone their present roles and hence are fit for extended roles for themselves or more senior roles.

Their assignments are being presently calculated by the above eqanimous fixers while for Modi-Shah, they have finalised roles for them.

Expectedly, Modi based in Delhi will be more bent toward realising Vasudeiva Kutumbakam or Universal Brotherhood with the judicious mix of handling advices/suggestions to Shah on national matters, Shah himself will administer the country via himself + his council of ministers who will be given free hand to handle departments under them keeping the national priorities, requirements uppermost.

From time to time, their assessments will be done and they will be required to give full low down on their performances coupled with their would-be modus operandi in the ensuing days.

As for Modi, he will spread Bharatiya ethos via its timeless practices in all strata of eqanimous omni governance/administration/Raj Dharma/Vishwa Shantee to achieve Universal Togetherness, Universal Oneness. + so many others in which he is assessed to be virtuoso. Modi is being seen

as World Leader incoming days holding he-devsied World Flag aloft in highest esteem agreed upon by all in all consensus without any ado of any kind.