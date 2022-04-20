Narendra Modi the second most-liked world leader on Facebook

Kolkata:�As Narendra Modi completes two years as Prime Minister, he remains the second most-liked world leader on Facebook, the social media giant said today. The list of most-liked world leaders on Facebook released by the social network shows that Modi is second only to US President Barack Obama and is followed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Modi's Facebook post on May 15 with his mother at his official residence at Delhi's Race Course Road remains on top with 1.6 million likes, 1.2 lakh shares and 34,000 comments. "My mother returns to Gujarat. Spent quality time with her after a long time & that too on her 1st visit to RCR," he had written in the post which was accompanied by three photographs of the mother-son duo. The Prime Minister's colleagues are also not far behind in making their presence felt in the virtual world. Out of a total of 50 cabinet ministers along with ministers with independent charge, 47 of them have verified Facebook presence. During the last one year, the top performing ministers on Facebook include Home Minister Rajnath Singh, HRD minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. The Facebook report says Modi makes an average of 2.8 posts per day. His other top posts include the one where he changed his profile picture in support of the efforts towards a Digital India. The prime minister paying homage to former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam is his third most popular post, according to Facebook. Among the top three government initiatives popular on the social media site include 'Make In India', 'Digital India' and 'Skill India'.