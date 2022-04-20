Narendra Modi Leaving Varanasi? Odisha's Puri May Become His New Constituency For LS Polls

Lucknow: After Varanasi for 2014 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pick another temple town Puri to contest next Lok Sabha election this year, if a BJP MLA from Odisha is to be believed. According to Pradip Purohit, BJP MLA from Odisha's Padampur assembly constituency, Modi may contest elections from Puri constituency.

"There is 90 per cent possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from Puri seat," Pradip Purohit told ANI.

"Prime Minister had sought blessings of Lord Jagannath and won from Varanasi in 2014. People of Odisha state want the Prime Minister to fight elections from Puri. The party leaders and maybe Prime Minister Modi himself would like to contest from Puri," the BJP MLA said. Earlier, state BJP president Basant Panda had said that the Odisha unit of the party has proposed to field the prime minister from Puri.

Prime Minister in a recent interview to ANI also ducked a question on his plan for next Lok Sabha elections. "Media persons also should get some work," the Prime Minister told ANI when asked if he will be fighting next elections from Puri. The BJP feels that Modi's candidature from the state will further brighten its chances in Odisha, which is ruled by BJD. Assembly elections in the state are due along with the Lok Sabha polls.

The saffron party wants to increase its tally in the eastern states and the party feels that Modi's popularity may help it to garner more seats in Odisha. The state is currently ruled by Naveen Patnaik-led BJD. The BJD also continue to hold the Puri Lok Sabha seat for the last 20 years. The party candidates won the seat in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

In the 2014 general elections, BJP had won majority of seats in the hindi heartland states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. But recent poll debacle in some states have indicated that the party may face difficulty to match the same numbers in 2019 polls. To make up for the losses in these states, BJP plans to win more seats in eastern states -- Odisha, West Bengal and North-east states.

The beach-town of Puri is famous for the ancient Lord Jagannath temple, one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism. In the 2014 elections, Biju Janata Dal's Pinaki Mishra won from the Puri seat by bagging 50.33 per cent votes. Of the seven assembly segments under the Puri Lok Sabha constituency, the BJD holds six while the BJP has only one -- Chilika.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Modi contested from Vadodara in Gujarat and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. After winning in both constituencies, he decided to quit his Vadodara Lok Sabha seat and chose to retain Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.