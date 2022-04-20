Narendra Modi Is Working Hard For Development Of Poor, Unprivileged: UP BJP President

Chitrakoot: Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey here on Sunday said that PM Modi was working hard for development of poor, unprivileged, farmers, youth, village and have launched many schemes for every sections of society without any discrimination.

Addressing the party workers here at 'pad yatra' on 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Pandey said alliance of Opposition parties cannot win before BJP with huge support of public. Encouraging the party workers he said that we all should not take rest till PM Modi takes oath of PM post again in 2019.

Dr Pandey said that workers should go to meet every persons in each villages to aware them about the achievements of Modi government.

He said that network of public meetings should be such strong that Opposition should not get space for allegations.

UP BJP president said that BJP president Amit Shah and PM Modi supported to a man from poor and Dalit family for president post. He said that India will be in top line in leadership of PM Modi again. He said that BJP was providing benefits of government schemes of all without any discrimination. Slamming Congress party Mr Pandey said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi became president of the party only because of nepotism otherwise party leaders and workers never believe in him.

He said that Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) used Muslims as vote bank only. UNI