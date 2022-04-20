Narendra Modi announces task force to prepare for next 3 Olympics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced at the meeting of the Council of Minister's that Task Force will be set up to prepare a comprehensive action plan for effective participation of Indian sports persons in the next three Olympic Games in 2020, 2024 and 2028 respectively. The 2020 Olympics is scheduled to be held in Tokyo. The Task Force will prepare overall strategy for sports facility, training, selection procedure and other related matters. The Task Force will comprise of members who are in house experts as well as those from outside. The Prime Minister said that the Task Force will be set up over the next few days. The announcement has been made against the backdrop of India's two medals at the recently concluded Rio Olympics, which brought into light the lack of facilities and support for sportspersons. India had sent its biggest contingent comprising 118 athletes in the recently concluded Rio Olympics. The country finished 67th in the medal standings with a silver won by PV Sindhu in badminton and a bronze by Sakshi Malik in women's freestyle wrestling.