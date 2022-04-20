Narendra Modi's Italian Sojourn @ > Euro 9.52 Bn

New Delhi (The Hawk): Irrepressible, down-to-earth pro-India to the core, truly Bhartiyataa personified to every core, NarendraBhai DamodarDas Modi boisterously soujourned with Italy and has benefitted India by Euro 9.52 Bn or roughly, Rs 8,40,97,85,26,074.40 via bilateral deals at a time none in the country expected Modi would easily be deep hand in glove with Italy like with Russia, Japan, USA, etc. Amused observers confess they have been taken by utter surprise and now have been numbed by the gratuitous Modi-feat that is boast, boost to India and its economy and a sure stride toward $ 5 Tn Economy. ,,,Very surely all sarcasm relating to Modi's $ 5 Tn Economy personified in India and synonymous with India egging on the country to set higher targets of economy in the coming years. Like multi Tn economy in the coming years. And it will be achievable, thanks rto astute, virtuoso machinations to achieve them…Details of Euros 9.52 billion :.India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte that primarily focused on ramping up economic engagement. In the wide-ranging discussions, the two sides agreed to further strengthen defence engagement including through co-development and co-production of military systems and decided to conclude a migration and mobility partnership agreement at the earliest. The two prime ministers condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and pledged to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the menace at bilateral level and in multilateral fora, a joint statement issued after the summit said. "Consistent with relevant Resolutions of the UN, both sides support a comprehensive approach in preventing and combating terrorism, based on respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, the rule of law and international law," PMO says. The two leaders also discussed ways to deal with adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The two Prime Ministers of India and Italy underlined the need to intensify cooperation in high technology, clean energy and energy sector development, infrastructure, food processing. The two leaders acknowledged the untapped potential of bilateral industrial partnership and projects and encouraged respective "national champions" and SMEs to explore new avenues of cooperation. They agreed to promote innovative financial schemes capable of supporting bilateral investments. The two sides signed 15 MoUs in several sectors- between the Italian Trade Agency and Invest India; to promote co-financing between Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP), Italy and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), India. MoU among the Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur), Ca' Foscari University of Venice, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Soprintendenza Archeologia Belle Arti e Paesaggio di Venezia on creating network and sharing skills for restoration and protection of monuments. Other MoUs include Addendum to the Executive Protocol for Scientific and Technological Cooperation between Italy and India on industrial projects; Exchange of Notes on the Rules of Procedure for approval of co-production status under art. 15 of the Audio-Visual co-production agreement between the Government of the Republic of Italy and the Government of Republic of India; between Fincantieri S.p.A., Italy and Cochin Shipyard Limited, India on design, shipbuilding and manufacturing. MoU between Fincantieri S.p.A., Italy and Cochin Shipyard Limited, India on repair/refit; Cooperation Agreement to promote energy transition between Snam S.p.A., Italy and Adani Entreprises Ltd, India; Cooperation Agreement to set-up a CNG compressors factory in India between Snam S.p.A., Italy and Adani Gas Ltd, India. Similarly, MoU to enhance the development of green hydrogen between Snam S.p.A., Italy and Greenko Energies Private Ltd, India; MoU to promote energy transition and cooperate on gas infrastructures development between Snam S.p.A., Italy and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. India; MoU in the area of conversion of plastic recycling between NextChem (Maire Tecnimont Group), Italy and Indian Oil Cooperation, India. Two other MoUs were on the fisheries sector between ASSOITTICA of Italy and Seafood Exporters Association of India and MoU on Student Exchange between Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), India and ZeLIG, Italy. Both the Prime Ministers affirmed their commitment to work closely on common priorities and a development oriented global agenda for their respective Presidencies of the G20 in order to address, inter alia, the impact of and the response to Covid-19 in all the relevant domains. In the framework of the G20 Troika, G20 Sherpas of the two countries will hold regular consultations to take stock of activities and work towards an agenda that includes common priorities for the two Presidencies of the G20 and for their legacy. Modi and his counterpart underscored the need to further expand defence engagement through greater two-way collaboration and technology cooperation, co-development and co-production, by expediting discussions through the Joint Defence Committee and Military Cooperation Group Relevantly, in his opening remarks at the summit, Modi said it is clear that the COVID-19 epidemic will remain a watershed in history "We will have to adapt ourselves to the post-Corona world. We will have to be ready for the opportunities and challenges arising out of it," Modi said. The agreements signed will provide for cooperation in a diverse range of areas including energy, trade, film-making, shipbuilding and science and technology. Some pacts were inked between commercial entities of the two countries. The four year action plan mentioned a number of areas for expansion of cooperation which included climate change, regional connectivity, counter-terror mechanism, manufacturing, environment and food processing. Joint secretary in the ministry of external affairs Sandeep Chakravory told THE HAWK that the discussions between the two prime ministers (of India and Italy) were held in a "very cordial atmosphere" and the main focus of the talks was on economic engagement. A key country for India in Europe, Italy is the fifth largest trading partner of India in the European Union and both sides are further keen to expand the economic engagement in a range of areas. The joint statement between them mentions the two leaders also stressed the importance of the Indo-Pacific region as a fundamental area for connecting Asia and Europe and stated their countries' willingness to support all connectivity initiatives based on internationally recognised norms and standards, good governance, rule of law, inclusiveness and transparency. Referring to the proposed India-EU Broadbased Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA), the statement said, "they stressed upon the need for India and the EU to actively re-engage towards an early resumption of negotiations for mutually beneficial India-EU Trade and Investment Agreements. "The two leaders agreed to work closely together for the success of the 16th India-EU summit to be held in 2021." The two leaders also emphasised the importance of the consecutive G20 presidencies that Italy and India will hold in 2021 and 2022 respectively, the statement said, adding it will offer a significant opportunity to provide continuity in the fight against the pandemic and in addressing all other major issues of global governance. "They welcomed the coordination which has been established through their relevant Government offices in order to harmonize Italy's and India's respective agendas, aimed at ensuring an inclusive recovery resulting in strong, sustainable, balanced, inclusive and resilient growth and promoting human, environmental and economic well-being," it said. The joint secretary said Conte also mentioned about 700 birth anniversary of famous Italian poet Dante Alighieri and mentioned that in his 'Divine Comedy' the poet made many references to India including one on river Ganga. Prime Minister Modi responded that his constituency Varanasi is on the banks of Ganges, and that he would like to visit Italy at next possible opportunity, he said. Yes, Viva India-Italy.