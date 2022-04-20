Narcotics Worth Rs 8 Lakh Seized, 5 Held

Muzaffarnagar: Five people were arrested and drugs worth Rs 8 lakh seized when the police raided two premises in Uttar Pradesh''s Muzaffarnagar district, an officer said on Friday.

A police team raided the two houses in Budhana police station area on Thursday and seized 3 kg of ganja and an equal number of another narcotics worth Rs 8 lakh, Circle Officer S K Negi told reporters.

Five people, including a woman, have been arrested. They were involved for supplying drugs in the area, the officer said. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, the officer added. PTI