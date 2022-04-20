Naqvi Slams Cong For Criticising GST, Note Ban

Lucknow: Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Friday that Congress was criticising Modi government's initiatives for economic reforms as hammering on illegal political funding will affect them adversely.

Speaking to UNI, Mr Naqvi said that country was passing form economic transition period and good results of initiatives like Goods and Service Tax (GST) and demonetisation will help to strengthen the nation.

"Public needs corruption free environment in country and common man of the country has faith that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can make India corruption free" said Mr Naqvi.

Mr Naqvi said that in 60 years of Congress tenure corruption was erupted in every department. He said that central government is committed to curb corruption and provide better governance but opposite parties like Congress is misleading public by baseless arguments.

Talking about GST and demonetisation Mr Naqvi said that illegal funding to political parties, fake notes business and terrorist funding has shattered after implementation of economic reformation initiatives like GST and demonetisation.

While admitting that public faced some troubles after demonetisation, Mr Naqvi said that even after facing some difficulties common man of the country has supported demonetisation. "After demonetisation black money holders, naxalites and terror funding have ended" Mr Naqvi said.

Rejecting the allegations that employment opportunities have reduced after demonetisation Mr Naqvi said that Congress and other opposite parties are misleading public and presenting fake data. However, employment opportunities have risen after Star-up India and Make in India, he claimed. Hailing the achievements of Modi government Mr Naqvi claimed that BJP will gain mandate in Gujarat elections. He said that BJP government has done a lot of development in Gujarat and public there has full faith on Narendra Modi.

Mr Naqvi claimed that BJP will form the government in Gujarat as well as in Himachal Pradesh. He said that BJP has clear agenda of 'Sabka saath sabka Vikkas' and working for the same. "BJP government is working for development of every section of society without any discrimination" Mr Naqvi stressed. UNI