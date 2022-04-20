Naqvi Calls Pak 'Aatankwad Ka Goonda'

Rampur: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said the world today knows the truth of Pakistan which is 'aatankwad ka goonda'.

"The burning issue before India today is national security. This must be the first time when the entire world, from the US to Arab countries, is isolating the 'aatankwad ka goonda', Pakistan. The roots of terrorism which are on the rise in Pakistan are a global threat. The whole world now knows the truth," Naqvi told media here.

His statement comes a day after US President Donald Trump said India is looking at "something very strong" following the Pulwama terror attack, the responsibility for which was claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). "Right now between Pakistan and India, there is a very, very bad situation and it's a very dangerous situation. We would like to see it stop. A lot of people were just killed. We want to see it just stop. We are very much involved in that. India is looking at something very strong. India just lost almost 50 people in the attack. I can understand that also," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

He also outlined that there are currently a "lot of problems between India and Pakistan" due to the terrorist attack, saying, "We're talking. A lot of people are talking. It's going to be a very, very delicate balance. Right now there is a lot of problem between India and Pakistan because of what just happened in Kashmir." The incumbent US President also brought attention to the cessation of payments - which amounted to USD 1.3 billion - to Pakistan.

"I stopped paying Pakistan the USD 1.3 billion that we were paying them. In the meantime, we may set up some meetings with Pakistan. Pakistan was taking very strong advantage of the United States under other Presidents. We were paying Pakistan USD 1.3 billion a year. I ended that payment because they were not helping us in a way they should have and honestly we've developed a much better relationship with Pakistan over the last short period of time than we have. I ended the payment about 9 months ago," Trump highlighted.