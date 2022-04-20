Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 to win Coppa Italia trophy

Rome: SSC Napoli won its sixth Coppa Italia trophy after beating Juventus FC 4-2 in the final.

The summit clash, played in an empty Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday evening, was decided on penalty kicks after a hard-fought but scoreless match, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Napoli scorers were Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano, Nikola Maksimovic and Arkadiusz Milik. Leonardo Bonucci and Aaron Ramsey scored for the Bianconeri.

"We deserved this Cup," Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret told RAI public broadcaster. "We are thrilled; we gave everything from the first minute to the last."

This was the 12th time the two sides met in a Coppa Italia final. The last time was in May 2012, when Napoli won the trophy with a 2-0 win. The previous 11 matches ended in five Juventus victories, four Napoli wins, and two draws.

The match was televised live across the five continents in over 200 countries, including China.

--IANS