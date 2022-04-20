Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open

Paris: Recently crowned US Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the upcoming French Open slated to begin from September 27.

Osaka, who last week claimed her third grand slam title in New York, is struggling with a hamstring injury.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to play the French Open this year," the 22-year-old on Friday said in a statement on social media.

The world number three, who wore tape on her left hamstring as she came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the summit clash at the Flushing Meadows, said the turnaround between tournaments was too tight for her to recover fully.

"My hamstring is still sore so I won't have time to prepare for the clay - these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this time. I wish the organisers and players all the best."

Osaka joins world number one and reigning champion, Ashleigh Barty, in pulling out of competition at the Roland Garros. Barty had confirmed that she will not participate at the clay-court Grand Slam due to health concerns and a lack of preparation.

The French Open was originally scheduled to start in May but had to be moved back because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the organisers have announced that a total of 11,500 spectators per day will be allowed at the Grand Slam. Roland Garros will be divided into three zones based on the three main courts, with 5,000 people each for the Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts. The zone surrounding the third biggest court will host a maximum of 1,500 spectators a day.

