Nankana Sahib Incident Example Of Atrocities: Himachal CM

Dehradun: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the incident of Nankana Sahib in Pakistan was a glaring example of atrocities against the minority communities there.

He said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 passed by the Indian government was an attempt to provide relief to these minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities. Talking to the media in Dehradun, where Uttarakhand Chief Minister T.S. Rawat was among the BJP leaders present, Thakur said the Congress was trying to make mountain out of molehill as they had no issue and wanted to divert the attention of the people from the core issue of development.

"Every minority in this country is free, secure and independent to practice the religion of their choice. In last five years, 566 Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were granted Indian citizenship," Thakur said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act was only intended to help minority communities facing religious persecution in the three neighbouring countries and would not take away anyone''s citizenship and was in no way against any community or sect, he said. --IANS