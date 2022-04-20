Nandprayag-Chamoli Section Of Badrinath NH Closed For Next 15 Days

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): The Badrinath National Highway will remain closed between Nandprayag and Chamoli for the next 15 days to facilitate the construction of a section of the chardham all-weather road, officials said Saturday.

The stretch has been closed at the request of authorities engaged in the construction of the all-weather road, an official release here said.

The temporary closure of the road was necessary to facilitate cutting of hard rocks along the route, it said. Traffic along the route will be diverted during the period. —PTI