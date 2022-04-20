Nandigram is my place and I will not leave it: Mamata

Sona Chura (Nandigram): "Nandigram is my place and I will not leave it," reiterated West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.

Addressing a public meeting here, Ms Banerjee said, "Remember, if I have entered Nandigram once, I will not leave. Nandigram is my place, I will stay here."



"I could have contested from any other constituency but I have chosen Nandigram to pay my respect to the mothers & sisters of this place. To salute the Nandigram movement, I chose Nandigram over Singur," the TMC supremo said.



"Bury Bharatiya Janata Party politically and bowl them out

from Nandigram and West Bengal The chief minister leads a 'padyatra' in Bhagabeda of Nandigram," Ms Banerjee said.

Ms Banerjee is contesting from the Nandigram constituency for the West Bengal elections.

Earlier, on Monday, the TMC supremo has accused a "baap-beta" duo of having a hand in the 2007 Nandigram carnage in which 14 people died in police firing.

She did not mention either her Nandigram opponent, Suvendu Adhikari, or his father, Sisir Adhikari, by name but her first attempt to link the Adhikaris to the killings came on Sunday, four days before Nandigram's voters head to polls on Thursday.

"How come the police spared the baap-beta in Nandigram? The police could not have entered Nandigram without their consent. They called cops here in 2007. Now they are urging courts to reopen the 2007 cases against those who resisted land acquisition," the TMC supremo alleged.







With Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set to take on her once-trusted aide Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram, both the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have pulled out all stops in a bid to win the seat.

—UNI