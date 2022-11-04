Nandhidhaa and Praggnanandhaa win the Asian championship

New Delhi (The Hawk): Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa, the tournament's top seed, and Grandmaster Nandhidhaa PV, a woman, won the Open and Women's divisions, respectively, to become the tournament's Asian champions. The Asian Continental Chess Championship wrapped up here late on Thursday.

With a half-point advantage over the closest competitors going into the last round, Praggnanandhaa drew his ninth-round contest with fellow countryman B. Adhiban scored seven points in 63 moves to win handily.

By using a tie-breaking score, a six-way tie for second place with six and a half points was broken up, with Harsha Bharathakoti coming out on top. B Adhian finished in third place to complete the Indian dominance. With finishes of fourth through seventh, Narayanan SL, Vokhidov Shamsiddin of Uzbekistan, Sethuraman SP, and Karthik Venkataraman had to be content.

Nandhidhaa, who competed in the women's division, drew her match against Divya Deshmukh in the last round to raise her point total to seven and a half, giving her the victory and the gold medal.

Three competitors—Priyanka Nutakki, Divya Deshmukh, and Thi Kim Phung Vo of Vietnam—finished tied on six and a half points, although Priyanka received the runner-up spot thanks to a higher tie-break score. Divya came in third, and Vo came in fourth.

In the meantime, the winners of the open and women's divisions of the Asian Blitz competition were Grandmaster Rinat Jumabayev of Kazakhstan and Divya Deshmukh.

Trophies and monetary awards were distributed by Asian Chess Federation vice president Bharat Singh Chauhan and general secretary Hisham Al-Taher.

Top-10 (Open): 1. R. Praggnanandhaa, 2. Harsha Bharathakoti, 3. B. Adhiban B 4. SL Narayanan, 5. Shamsiddin Vokhidov of Uzbekistan, 6. Sethuraman SP, 7. Karthik Venkataraman, 8. M. Pranesh, 9. Viani Antonio Dcunha, 10. Pranav Anand.

Women: 1. PV Nandhidhaa, 2. Priyanka Nutakki 3. Divya Deshmukh 4. Vo Thi Kim Phung of Vietnam 5. Kurmangaliyeva Liya of Kazakhstan, 6. Nguyen Thi Mai Hung of Vietnam, 7. Padmini Rout, 8. Aakanksha Hagawane, 9. Nisha Mohota, 10. Vantika Agrawal.

Results Round-9 (Open): B. Adhiban (6.5) drew with R. Praggnanandhaa (7); SL Narayanan (6.5) drew with Shamsiddin Vokhidov of Uzbekistan (6.5); Harsha Bharathakoti (6.5) drew with Karthik Venkataraman (6.5); SP Sethuraman (6.5) beat Koustav Chatterjee (5.5); M. Pranesh (6) drew with M. Shyam Sundar (6); Aravindh Chithambaram (6) beat Maksat Atabayev of Turkmenistan (5); Raja Rithvik R (5.5) drew with Karthikeyan Murali (5.5); Rinat Jumabayev of Kazakhstan (5.5) drew with Samant Aditya S (5.5); Bilguun Sumiya of Mongolia (5) lost to Abhimanyu Puranik (6); Viani Antonio Dcunha (6) beat Leon Luke Mendonca (5).

Results Round-9 (Women): Divya Deshkumh (6.5) drew with Nandhidhaa PV (7.5); Priyanka Nutakki (6.5) beat Padmini Rout (6); Soumya Swaminathan (5) lost to Vo Thi Kim Phung of Vietnam (6.5); Rakshitta Ravi (5) lost to Liya Kurmangaliyeva of Kazakhstan (6); Kiran Manisha Mohanty (5) lost to Thi Mai Hung Nguyen of Vietnam (6); Tania Sachdev (5) drew with Vantika Agrawal (5.5); Nomin Erdene Davaademberel of Mongolia (5.5) beat Srija Seshadri (4.5); Munkhzul Davaakhuu of Mongolia (4.5) lost to Eesha Karavade (5.5); Mary Ann Gomes (5.5) beat Saina Salonika (4.5); Cholleti Sahajasri (4.5) lost to Aakanksha Hagawane (5.5).

