Name Priyanka as CM candidate for UP: Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: Amid the row over the eviction notice served by the Centre to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, party MP Karti Chidambaram has suggested that Priyanka Gandhi should be made the chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, Karti Chidnbaram said, "The path for a national revival of the @INCIndia is via Uttar Pradesh. The clearest statement of intent will be to declare @priyankagandhi as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Congress in UP. PGV must be primarily based in Lucknow and lead the charge."

Sources close to Priyanka Gandhi have said that she is likely to shift base to Lucknow once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides. She has reportedly finalised the bungalow of late Congress leader Sheila Kaul in Hazrat Ganj in Lucknow for her stay there. She had stayed there during her visit to the city before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Priyanka Gandhi is the party in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh and has been in the forefront of the charge against the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.

