Name of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's daughter revealed

London: Supermodel Gigi Hadid has finally revealed the name of her daughter in a subtle way. She shared the name by updating her Instagram bio to say 'Khai's mom'.

This is the first time Hadid publicly announced her baby girl's name. Hadid and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter in September last year, reports pagesix.com.

"The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together," Malik posted at the time.

Previously, Hadid has shared photographs of her enjoying the motherhood phase, including one where Khai is sleeping on her and another where she is holding Hadid's finger. Her parents never show her face in pictures.

—IANS