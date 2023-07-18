Name of coalition stemmed from our efforts to protect India from multi-dimensional assault: Yechury

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, speaking on Tuesday after 26 opposition parties unanimously settled on the name INDIA for their alliance, said the idea behind it arose from their efforts to preserve the country from the multi-dimensional attack.

The Left leader told that protecting the Indian republic's secular, democratic character is a top priority in the current climate.

That's why it's so important to keep violent extremists from holding positions of power in the government and the state. The only way we can save India is if we work together. "The concept was to rescue India," he explained.—Inputs from Agencies