Naked Body Of Girl Found Hanging

Sultanpur: The naked body of a girl was found hanging in the rural Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday.

Police sources here said that local people spotted the body of a girl hanging from a tree in an Eucalyptus garden near the Sultanpur-Prayagraj railway line, situated close to the Ahimane Baijapur village in the rural Kotwali area, after which they intimated the police. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took down the body. The age of the victim is estimated to be around 20 years.

Prima facie, it appears that after murdering her, someone hanged her body on the tree. Sources added that the body has been sent for post-mortem and the girl was yet to be identified.

Further probe is on, added the sources. UNI