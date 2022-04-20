Najib's aide among six killed in Malaysia helicopter crash

The helicopter crashed and burst into flames in Semenyih town while flying back from northern Kuantan town yesterday. Rescuers recovered all six burned bodies from the crash site. The victims were believed to have been returning from Najib's daughter's wedding reception in the town of Pekan near Kuantan, in Pahang state. Among the victims were Azlin Alias, who worked on the prime minister's staff, and Jamaluddin Jarjis, former Malaysian ambassador to the US. The deaths were only confirmed this morning. The helicopter exploded in mid-air and crashed in Semenyih, just minutes away from its destination, yesterday afternoon. The others killed included pilot captain Clifford Fournier; co-pilot Eidiana Baiziera; businessman Robert Tan, and Jamaluddin's bodyguard Razkan Seran. The charred bodies were found by the Fire and Rescue Department personnel last night. It is believed that all six were killed instantly when the helicopter exploded over a rubber plantation during a downpour, Star newspaper said. Najib said he has ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of the crash. The corporate AS365N2 Dauphin helicopter was owned by IGB Corporation and operated by Cempaka Aviation, which was owned by the pilot.-PTI