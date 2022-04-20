Nainital Takes A Lead Over Dehradun & Haridwar In Fresh Covid Cases









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On March 2, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,089 on Tuesday as 70 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,544 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 451. The state's toll remained static at 1,692 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 72 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,402. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 65. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same at 96.35 percent. District Nainital took over Dehradun and Haridwar by reporting the maximum number of 53 fresh cases, relegating Dehradun and Haridwar to second position with 7 each. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi.

