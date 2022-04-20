Nainital HC Seeks Replies From Govt, Char Dham Board On PIL Against Devasthanam Act

Nainital: The Nainital High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre, Uttarakhand government and CEO of Char Dham Devasthanam Board to submit reply within three weeks in the plea challenging the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019. A bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Ramesh Chandra Khulbe heard the matter today.

On Monday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Nainital HC challenging the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019 to govern Char Dham and other temples.

Swamy has asked the HC to declare the Act as unconstitutional. —ANI