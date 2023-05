Nainital: Nainital-Haldwani National Highway-109 is closed for next 15 days due to widening contraction work. The route will be closed from February 22 to March 07.

The Nainital-Haldwani highway is one of the busiest routes in the Kumaon region. "It need to wide NH-109 as it is the lifeline of Kumaon.

The traffic will remain closed for 15 days from 10 am to 4 pm near the Bhediya Pakhad," told Nainital DM Savin Bansal.