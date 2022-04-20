Naik Manoj Singh Bisht Commits Suicide In Lucknow

Lucknow: Naik (Corporal) Manoj Singh Bisht posted at Lucknow cantonment committed suicide by hanging himself in Sardar Patel Nagar area here on Saturday.

According to police, Manoj Singh Bist (34), son of retired JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer),committed suicide by hanging self from ceiling fan at his resident in Sardar Patel Nagar in Gosaiganj area. Family members informed the police in the morning when they opened door of Manoj.

Investigative officer SI Sammer Javed said that Manoj had returned from marriage ceremony late on Friday night and went straight to his room and he was found dead next morning. Investigations were on and reason behind his extreme step was yet to be known, he added. UNI