Naidu To Launch RNU Of DD News, AIR Station And Dedicate DDK Dehradun

Dehradun: Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Urban Development Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu will dedicate newly constructed studio complex of All India Radio and Doordarshan Kendra Dehradun to the people of Uttrakhand State. The Minister will also launch Regional News Unit of DD News and AIR Dehradun Station. This will be followed by review meetings with Officer's of Media Units of Information & Broadcasting Ministry.

Shri Naidu will later hold Review meeting on the progress of schemes related to the Ministry of Urban Development & Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation with Senior officers from the ministries and the state government . He will address a press conference at hotel Pacific after the inauguration and review meetings.