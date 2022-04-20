Naidu, TDP may fall into oblivion: YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy

Amaravati: Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaysai Reddy, Wednesday, predicted that opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nara Chandrababu Naidu could fall into oblivion if Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime continues the way it is going with its welfare schemes on.

"Chandrababu Naidu's frustration is understandable, he must be thinking if Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime continues the way it is going now with welfare then he and his party will fall into oblivion," said Reddy.

Alluding to Naidu's behaviour in the Assembly, the Rajya Sabha MP said his frustration is telling.

Reddy also attacked Naidu that he is just enacting dramas in the guise of supporting farmers which nobody will believe.

"You said agriculture is useless. You ordered a shootout at farmers in Basheerbagh. Earlier, you turned AP into the capital of farmers' suicides and when Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy promised free power, you mocked that those power lines would not be useful to even dry clothes," noted the YSRCP leader.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Reddy met with a large number of YSRCP supporters in the cyber space at CSR Kalyana Mandapam in Tadepalle.

Many of the people who gathered there fight for the party and defend it on social media, engaging in wordy duels with opposition TDP, Bharatiya Janata Party, Janasena and other parties supporters.

They post on facebook, tweet and forward messages, jokes, videos and others ridiculing the opposition.

"Cyberspace is as much a battlefield for political parties and their supporters like the real world. Innovative ideas, graphics and juxtapositions are always propounded on social media for one-upmanship in politics," YSRCP leader Talluri Raj Kumar told IANS.

—IANS