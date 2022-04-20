Naidu pays rich tributes to TDP founder N T Rama Rao

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid rich tributes to the founder of TDP and former Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao (NTR) on the occasion of the latter's 98th birth anniversary on Friday.

Mr. Naidu, in his opening remarks on the second day of the two-day 'digital Mahanadu', recalled how NTR had left an unforgettable impression on the Telugu speaking people all over the world with his great achievements.

Born in an ordinary family, NTR rose to the greatest heights in film and political careers and became a 'Yugpurush' for the people.

The TDP Chief said that NTR was not just one person but an institution by himself and he would remain as a rich legacy and heritage for the Telugu people forever. His name would continue to inspire future generations of the people. His life would remain an ideal example for the coming generations to emulate and achieve great things in life, the former Chief Minister said.

He said NTR's name would be remembered forever in politics and cine industry.

Mr. Naidu recalled how NTR excelled in whatever he took up and he did not merely act in the films but he actually lived in the characters that he portrayed. After entering politics, NTR introduced many programmes that met the basic needs of the disadvantaged sections of the people.

The late Rama Rao used foresight and pragmatism in making decisions to pass on benefits to the deserving people.

The Opposition leader asserted that NTR's life and career had made the average Telugu person proud. Everybody should remember NTR's contributions and draw inspiration from them to do best possible service to the people.

NTR showed to the world that power and authority were not meant for one's enjoyment but they were something that should be used to render greater service to the public.

Earlier, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu along with TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and other leaders paid floral tributes at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad.

—UNI