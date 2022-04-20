Nagar Palikar Of Faizabad-Ayodhya And Mathura-Vrindavan Merged; Street Vendors Act Implemented

Lucknow: To boost the tourism in Ayodhya and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today decided to merge the Nagar Palikas of Faizabad with Ayodhya and Vrindawan with Mathura.

Disclosing the decision taken by the cabinet held under the chairmanship of Yogi Adityanath this evening, state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said that to boost tourism in the two religious towns, the cabinet had decided to connect them with road, railways and air and facilitate all other facilities to the tourists.

Nagar Nigam status was also granted to the newly form Palikas.

He said that in the upcoming Urban Local Bodies polls, the elections for the newly formed Municipal Corporations would be also held along with other Nagar Nigams.

Moreover, to check and regulate the street vendors, Yogi government had taken a historic step to implement the Centre's ''Street Vendor Act''.

UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, while briefing the mediapersons after the cabinet meeting said "the act was pending to be implemented for last over two years".

Mr Singh said that two committee--one under the Nagar Pramukh and other of the respective Nagar Nigams comprising of 30 members representing all section of the society including the vendors--will allocate place for the street vendors and also issue licenses. He said that other guidelines would be also followed.

"The vendors can now do business properly without giving 'money' to anyone'', Mr Singh asserted. He said that as per the provisions made under the Act, arrangements would also be made to ensure education for children of the street vendors. ''In case of any dispute, the Nagar Pramukhs is titled to hear the matter," he added. In another decision, the government has divided the cases of stamp duty dispute to expedite the pending litigations.The revenue board members will look into the cases above Rs 25 lakhs, divisional commissioners--Rs 25 lakh to Rs 10 lakhs and additional commissioners-- below Rs 10 lakhs. UNI