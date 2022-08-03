Nagaland logs 13 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kohima: Nagaland on Wednesday reported 13 fresh COVID-19 infections, three more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 35,816, a health department official said.

Dimapur district reported seven infections, followed by four in Kohima and one each in Tuensang and Wokha districts, out of the 162 samples tested, he said.

Thirteen more patients recovered from the infections during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,464, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 771, he said.

Nagaland currently has 76 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,505 patients have migrated to other states thus far, he said.

Altogether 4,77,560 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.

A total of 18,63,723 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state till Tuesday, the official said.—PTI