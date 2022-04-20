Naga Sadhus Will March To Ayodhya If Construction Of Ram Temple Doesn't Start Before LS Polls: Mahant Giri

Prayagraj: The sadhus and saints have warned of launching a march to Ayodhya if the construction of Ram temple does not commence before Lok Sabha elections.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairperson Mahant Narendra Giri said here on Saturday, "The sadhus and saints would decide on the Ram temple during the Dharam Sansad to be held at the Kumbh mela on January 31 and February 1," he told reporters.

He said that his Parishad is in touch with the Muslim side, including Iqbal Ansari and Sunni Waqf Board, as mutual agreement could be an easier way for the construction of the temple. "If there is no mutual agreement on the issue, then there is only two way-- first a verdict by the Supreme Court and secondly a law by the Parliament," he said.

However, the Mahant clearly said that if this BJP government paves the way for the construction of Ram temple, then no one can remove this government for the next five decades. " But on the other hand if the construction of Ram temple do not start before the elections, then it would be the last year of the BJP government," he warned. UNI