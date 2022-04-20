Nadda virtual address to Bengal unit encourages workers to aim for 2026 polls

Kolkata (The Hawk): After the loss of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly polls, the party is now setting its eyes on the next assembly elections, five years away from now.



Expressing hope to win the 2026 assembly elections and form the government in state, BJP national president JP Nadda, addressing the state unit virtually on Tuesday, said that no BJP worker should lose hope and spirit and instructed them to work efficiently for party win.

"From just two MPs in 2014 and three MLA in the 2016 election, BJP increased its vote share and have 18 MPs and 77 MLAs. In 2026, the BJP will surely form the state government," stated the BJP national president.

Instructing the party workers and leaders to monitor the supply of ration from the Centre, Nadda slammed the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly creating hindrances.

"The Mamata Banerjee government is still running their cut money scheme for which the poor are being deprived of the ration sent by the central government. Despite being a woman, the atrocities against women are high in Bengal," said Nadda.

The state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh too, addressing a press meet, spoke of the issue and said that the state BJP will ensure that ration reaches to the poor.

Taking further potshots against the Trinamool Congress government over the fake vaccination camps, Nadda alleged that Mamata Banerjee is a complete package of corruption and failure.

"Mamata Banerjee-led government and corruption are synonymous in Bengal for which their MP got a fake jab," added Nadda, challenging Banerjee that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi everyone will be vaccinated by December.

Earlier, Ghosh too alleged that many heavyweight ruling party leaders are involved in the vaccination scam since it is improbable that the kingpin could alone carry out the operation.

Criticizing the opposition political parties for not raising their voices against the post-poll violence, Nadda raised questions about the pseudo secularists and political parties.

"There were elections in several states but post-poll violence is seen and is still rampant only in West Bengal. Violence is a well-planned conspiracy in Bengal. Criminals are active in post-poll violence," further slammed the BJP national president.