Nadda To Kick Off 120-Days India Tour From Uttarakhand In December

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party made it official on Sunday that BJP President J.P.Nadda will be on a nationwide tour where he will visit each and every state of India, something IANS reporter earlier.The tour will be worked for nationwide organisation building effort, with an eye on the 2024 general elections, which is still 3.5 years away.

TeluguStop.com - Nadda To Kick Off 120-days India Tour From Uttarakhand In Dec Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Arun Singh told media person that it will be a 120-day-long tour which will be kicked off by visiting Uttarakhand in the first week of December. "During his stays, there will be a meeting with each booth president and booth committees.There will also be meetings with the Mandal President and the Mandal Committees," Singh said. He added that during his tour, Nadda will interact with intellectuals, beneficiaries of the PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and other people in public life.

"In the states that have upcoming Assembly election, the National President will review what is the party's preparation and what strategy has been prepared," Singh said.He said, Nadda will work to strengthen the booth mechanism of the party. During these slew of state visits, one of the prime targets of the BJP President will be to evaluate those Lok Sabha constituencies where it or its allies lost in 2019 general election, IANS reported earlier.

This meeting comes after Nadda, as the BJP President forming his new team and appointing state in-charges.While states are being divided into multiple categories — BJP-ruled, non-BJP ruled, poll-bound etc., Nadda's focus will be on each state.

During Nadda's 'Mission 2024', as it is unofficially referred to within the BJP by few leaders (though, officially it's called 'prabas karyakram'), he will not only hold meetings, but also ask specific questions to cadres. He is also likely to hold a few press conferences in the state capitals, IANS has learnt