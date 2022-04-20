Nadda Tells UP Ministers To Replace 'I' With 'We'

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda has asked the Uttar Pradesh ministers to replace the feeling of 'I' with 'We' and work together with a team spirit.

He asked them to use their political position to serve the people. The BJP chief asked the ministers to sit in their office instead of working from home and also regularly visit the districts in their charge. In a meeting with the ministers that continued till late on Thursday night, the BJP president lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for executing developmental work and providing employment during the pandemic. "He also expressed satisfaction over the coordination between the party and the government in ensuring that public welfare measures reach the beneficiaries," said state BJP general secretary Ashwini Tyagi. J.P. Nadda rolled out the roadmap for expanding and strengthening the party organisation, ahead of the Panchayat elections. The BJP president held a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues and sought feedback on the functioning of the state government and discussed areas which need to be addressed to consolidate the BJP's foothold.

Nadda's visit is in a series of political tours being undertaken by the party chief across India. According to sources, Nadda categorically stressed on strengthening the party, while reaching out to various sections of the society and ensuring that central public welfare programmes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reach the beneficiaries. The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers, Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, BJP vice president Radha Mohan Singh, national general secretary Arun Singh and state BJP head Swatantra Dev Singh. —IANS