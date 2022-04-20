Nadda reviews construction of AIIMS Bilaspur

Bilaspur: BJP national President J.P. Nadda along with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction work at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kothipura near here that would be completed by December next year.

While holding a meeting with PGI Chandigarh Director Jagat Ram, senior government officials and representatives of the construction company, Nadda said that there should be no compromise with the construction quality.

He expressed satisfaction that despite the Covid-19 crisis, the construction work is going on smoothly and is likely to be completed by December 2021.

Nadda said that it is a matter of pride that 18 doctors from this state have been selected for this health institute.

Chief Minister Thakur said that the state is committed to extend all assistance to the institute. He said the state would also examine the demand of electricity bill waiver for the institute, adding that the state has released Rs 73 crore for providing power and Rs 65 crore for water supply to the hospital.

Thakur also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda for approving the setting up of AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh and making adequate budgetary provision for its construction.

He said the institute would prove to be a milestone in strengthening health services within the state.

While making a presentation, PGI Director Jagat Ram said there would be 100 MBBS seats in the institute and classes would start in December. Thereafter, efforts would be made to start OPD in January 2021.

He said AIIMS Bilaspur will have facilities for 750 beds, 183 faculty members and 600 nurses.

