Nadda On 2-Day U'khand Visit To Review Poll Preparations

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from Monday to review the party's preparations for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

It is learnt that during his visit, the BJP chief will be holding several organisational meetings to take stock of the situation on the ground.

Uttarakhand Assembly poll is scheduled in February-March next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

In a statement, BJP's media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member, Anil Baluni, said: "Nadda will be in Uttarakhand on a two-day visit from Monday (November 15) where he will participate in the 'Saheed Samman Yatra' and will hold several organisational meetings."

Nadda is expected to arrive in Dehradun around 9.50 a.m. on Monday.

He will participate in 'Saheed Samman Yatra' in Chamoli district and also address a public meeting.

He will also attend organisational meetings.

On Tuesday, Nadda will meet Subhash Chhabra, who was imprisoned for 18 months under MISA during emergency, in Rudrapur.

Later on, he will interact with the Bengali community and chair organizational meeting.

In Rudrapur, Nadda will address meeting of state office bearers, district in-charge, district president, president and general secretary of different wings of party state unit, assembly in-charge and co-incharge, and vistarak.

Nadda will also separately meet BJP Uttarakhand in-charge and co-incharge, election in-charge, state unit president and state general secretaries.

In August, Nadda had visited the hill state to take stock of BJP poll preparedness and attended over 10 meetings.

Sources said that during meetings, Nadda will review the progress of different organizational work in last tw o and half months.

In March, the BJP had made Tirath Singh Rawat Chief Minister of Uttarakhand replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

In July, he was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami.

