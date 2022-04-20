Nadda holds meeting with BJP general secretaries over elections in 4 States, Puducherry

New Delhi: BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday held a meeting with the party's national general secretaries over Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

BJP leaders including Arun Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Tarun Chugh, Dilip Saikia, CT Ravi, Dushyant Gautam and Daggubati Purandareswari attended the meeting at the party's headquarters in the national capital.

The leaders also discussed party's organisational activities and farmers' agitation.

A meeting of BJP national office-bearers is also scheduled to be held at the NDMC convention centre in the national capital from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge and state chiefs will participate in the meeting, the release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the meeting. (ANI)